Two-year-old boy needs GHC8,000 to undergo tumour surgery

General News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: GNA

A two-year-old boy at Kpogede, a farming community in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, is in dire need of an amount of GHC8,000 to enable him to undergo tumour surgery.



His condition is getting worse by day and an appeal to general public to assist the parents raise the money to enable doctors to perform the surgery on the boy.



The tumour was diagnosed by a community nurse requires a surgery at the earliest possible time alleviate the suffering of the boy.



Mr Desievor Jacob, Krachi East Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation Director (NADMO) told the Ghana News Agency, (GNA) that through the support of individuals an amount has been raised to help the boy undergo the surgery, but more was required, hence this appeal.



He appealed to government, individuals, corporate institutions, benevolent organisations and philanthropists to come to the boy’s aid.