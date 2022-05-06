Two women arrested, fined for burying baby without permit

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 6 May 2022

Police on a manhunt for suspect who buried baby



Child, 2 dies after failed spiritual healing



Court fines two GH ₵612.00



The Abura Dunkwa District Magistrate court in the Central Region has fined two women a total sum of GHC612.00 for burying a two-year-old baby girl without permission.



The two women; Esi Janet, a traditional priestess was fined GHC 600 and Mary Essuman, mother of the baby, was fined GHC 12.



They pleaded guilty to the charge of hindrance of inquest when they appeared before the court presided over by Mrs Juliana Shormeh Mensah.



Narrating the incident, the Central Regional Public Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Serwaah Oppong said “Kweku Atta and Alexander Owusu, reported to the police that they saw the baby at the cemetery.



“DSP Oppong said investigations revealed that the two women engaged in the act without notifying the chief and elders of the town, GNA stated



The Police PRO said Essuman and Esi reported themselves to the police, and Essuman told the police that she authorized the burial of her daughter, who was taken to the priestess for spiritual healing, but died.



PRO added that the police were on a manhunt for a third suspect, identified as Kwesi.



