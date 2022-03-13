Two wives, no permanent place of residence - Reasons AG opposed Barker-Vormawor bail

General News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

In what is not yet clear whether it is a strategy to get under the skin of FixtheCountry Convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, the Attorney-General has gone ‘personal’ indicating to a High Court in Tema that two women are in the life of suspect Oliver Barker Vormawor and it is a “worry” for the investigators.



According to documents sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the AG claims two women are concurrently claiming to each be lawful spouses of Mr. Oliver Barker Vormawor who is on trial for treason felony.



The police claim Oliver Barker Vormawor directed them to speak to a lady in the United Kingdom as his wife.



However, another lady turned up At Ashaiman Police Station claiming to be his wife.



The AG says this and many other reasons, including their lack of knowledge of the suspects place of abode, is why they are opposed to his bail.



“That following his arrest, applicant directed the police officers to speak to a

lady in the United Kingdom that the applicant claimed was his wife, which

allegation eventually turned out to be false. Subsequently, another woman

showed up at the Ashaiman Police Station claiming to be applicant’s wife,” the document stated.



The AG therefore argued that it is “vehemently opposed to the motion for bail pending trial” filed by counsel for Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



According to the Attorney-General’s affidavit in opposition, evidence gathered so far by the police can sustain the charge of treason felony as proffered.



It alleges that Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s “conduct revealed a systematic pattern on his part to incite his social media followers into accepting his endeavour to usurp the constitutional organs of Government.”



The sworn affidavit says the embattled #Fixthecountry convener has “since 2021 been inciting social media followers to effect by unlawful means an overthrow of the constitutionally established organs of the Government of Ghana”, which advocacy has since been started “through a number of posts on his Facebook and Twitter social media accounts”.