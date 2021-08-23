Two weekend accidents kill 6-month-old baby, 18 others

General News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

At least 19 people have perished in two separate accidents this weekend.



Ten died after two Yutong buses with registration numbers GN 4742-17 and GS 6262-19, collided head-on at Gomoa Mampong on the Accra-Cape Coast highway.



The injured are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.



The crash happened around 3:30 am after the Yutong bus with registration number GN 4741 – 10, which was headed for Accra from Takoradi, tried overtaking another vehicle and ended up colliding with the other Yutong bus with registration number GS 6262-19, which was headed for The Ivory Coast from Accra.



A separate accident on the Apedwa stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway on Saturday, 21 August 2021 killed a six-month-old baby and eight others.