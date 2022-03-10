Two wee-toffee peddlers nearly lynched over their nationwide supplies at Bantama

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Two suspected wee-toffee peddlers have been arrested at Bantama and handed over to the regional police command in the Ashanti Region.



The two young men were almost lynched to death at Bantama on Thursday, March 10 when they went to the Kumasi-Obuasi station at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (GEE) to deliver a parcel to their colleague in Obuasi.



According to the assembly member Kwame Ofori, these individuals manoeuver their way to transport marijuana from Obuasi to all parts of the country with the ill-motive of putting drivers into the grips of police.



The assemblyman told GhanaWeb that the peddlers [yet to ascertain their names] are between the ages of 35-37 years and have been manipulating ways of supplying toffees made with wee to other parts of Ghana.



“The peddlers are very smart. They parcel these items and send through buses entering the various cities in Ghana from Obuasi,” he said



He furthered that the criminals deliberately send these parcels through buses and later alert the police of the illegal substance to create problems for the drivers conveying the substance unknowingly.



“They tag the parcel with different names until a policeman from Accra gave a tip-off for their arrest,” Mr. Ofori added.



He further advised Ghanaians to be much vigilant and extra cautious to avoid any trouble and also urged citizens to corporate with the police service to uproot all forms of social misfits and deviant behaviours from the society.