Two toddlers burnt to death in their home in Ashanti Region

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Two siblings have been burnt to death in a domestic fire outbreak at Moshie Zongo in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.



The deceased are Tariq Alhadar,2, and eight-month-old Salamatu Alhadar.



The blaze started around 8am, Tuesday, 27 July 2021, in a chamber and hall apartment in the compound house.



The siblings, who had been locked up in the room were burnt to death before the fire could be doused by the residents.



Although the residents say they called in the firefighters, they (firefighters) reached the scene after the blaze had been doused and the minors burnt.



The father of the children, Alhadar Hafiz, who spoke to Class News' regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, attributed the fire outbreak to a new prepaid meter installed in the house by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



He said the prepaid meter was installed in the house about two weeks ago and had been causing problems.



The bodies of the deceased have been conveyed by the police to the morgue for autopsy.



Meanwhile, the residents in the area have called on the ECG to do something about the newly installed prepaid meters.



They said the prepaid meters, after their installations, have been causing problems in the community.