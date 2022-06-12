Two times Paul Adom-Otchere has clashed with Togbe Afede

General News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An editorial laced with controversial and unpopular opinions on Good Evening Ghana has this week led to conversations about journalism standards and the perceived lack of respect for the institution of chieftaincy in the country.



The perceived slandering of the Agogbomefia of the Anlo State, Togbe Afede by Paul Adom-Otchere has ignited conversations about the state of the Ghanaian media.



It is however beginning to show that the two have a history and the recent banter is an ignition of an old row between two people who by their own confessions once had a good relationship.



Ex-Gratia



The latest point of clash of between Togbe Afede and Paul Adom-Otchere is the latter’s decision to return some GH₵365,000 paid him as ex-gratia for his service to the country as a member of the Council of State.



Adom-Otchere argues vehemently with allegations that Togbe Afede took stipends for meetings he did not attend and should have returned the monies.



Togbe Afede, however, disputed some of Adom-Otchere’s claims and branded him a ‘stomach’ journalist.



"He [Adom-Otchere] knew me very well. [So it's] surprising that he, of all people, and I don't want to go into details; will be the one to criticise me. But why am I not surprised? Because he had done something similar before. When I was fighting Agyapa, he granted an interview to the Minister of Finance and sought to denigrate me even in that interview.



"By suggesting that I was an employee of Ken-Ofori Atta. When I drew his attention, he apologised that no, no, he knew I was a founder of Data Bank. I said, so why then do you present it as if I was an employee of Ken Ofori-Atta? Again, when we were having a debate about the referendum that had to be aborted, he again tried to criticise me," Togbe Afede XIV explained to Joy News.



The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, President of Asogli Traditional Area, further intimated that "It's a surprise that he of all people. When I say he of all people, he'll know why I'm saying I didn't expect that from he of all people. But unfortunately, some people live by their stomachs in the kind of things that they do. So given my recent experience, I'll say I'm not too surprised."



Agyapa Deal



When the Agyapa Deal was first introduced, Togbe Afede was one of the first persons spoke against it.



The lack of transparency around the deal worried Togbe Afede who made known his reservations about the issue.



"I don't see why a national transaction should be shrouded in secrecy in the first place. And if we are trying to avoid tax or minimize tax, whom are we denying tax payments to.



"If it is incorporated in Ghana, tax will accrue to Ghana, which will be paid by this company, that is owned, supposedly, majority by Ghana, so I do not see why we should do an investment but more important for me is the attempt to use my name and the National House of Chiefs to grant legitimacy to this transaction," Togbe Afede said.



This position by Togbe Afede was contested by Adom-Otchere who said that Togbe Afede was not being forthright.



As Togbe Afede stated, Adom-Otchere made certain remarks about his position on the matter.



On the Thursday, June 9 edition of his show, Adom-Otchere alleged that the under the Mills administration, there was a similar project called Ghana Gold Company and Togbe Afede was part of the team.



He alleged that Togbe Afede was a member of a committee that was tasked to drawn to the plan for the Ghana Gold Company.



His allegations have however been denied by Togbe Afede.



