Two times #FixTheCountry leaders have disagreed publicly

General News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many theories are flying around today due to the effect that, the once vibrant, collective voices of the movement that has come to be known as the #FixTheCountry, may have just stepped on its self-destruct button.



The group showed prospects of being a non-partisan group that could be the one to put all governments properly in check.



In the past week, the group and some other people whose ideologies align with it, have been in the news over their failed attempt at organizing a demonstration intended to have lasted for three days, as a way of registering their displeasure with some recent happenings in the country.



As is required by law, the group had to write to the Ghana Police Service to declare their intentions and seek the protection of the force in their public action, which is enshrined in the constitution.



And so they did, but that letter became the beginning of another public spectacle that has brought many to the conclusion that this might just be it for the group or any allied organisations.



In events that will follow, one of the leaders of the group for this intended demonstration, Captain Smart, came out publicly to indicate his non-awareness of the letter and its contents, going further to lambast his colleagues.



This public outburst came to many as a shock as Captain Smart was regarded as one of the forerunners for the June 4 demo.



Commenting on the letter in an interview with 3FM on June 1, Captain Smart, one of the group leaders, said he disagreed with the contents to the extent that it advocated violence which he was stiffly against.



“Yes, we want the right things to be done, things are not right in this country, but I don’t support violence, and not in any way will I, want to have a blade in my hand to demonstrate; we did the first demonstration without even a stick… whoever wrote that letter is sick.



“…and then if I am a convener and you want to write a letter on behalf of all the conveners, courtesy demands that at least let me know the content of the letter you are sending on our behalf,” he stated.



'We will carry our weapons to June 4 demo' – Group writes to police



Earlier, starrfm.com.gh reported that the group had written to the Accra Regional Police Command to seek its blessings to demonstrate, with their own private security.



The individuals, including broadcasters Captain Smart and Okatakyie Afrifa, asked the police to allow them to carry their own registered weapons to the march to protect themselves.



“We will bring our own security company to provide protection to demonstrators. All weapons held by demonstrators or by the contracted security personnel will be for personal protection only; and all weapons will be duly permitted in accordance with the Arms and Ammunitions Act, 1972 (NRCD 9) e) Proposed route and destination: We expect that the Demonstrators will gather at Circle.



“The procession will move from Circle to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, where the Protestors will make a demand a slot on GTV to speak directly to the Nation and layout our grievances, in accordance with Article 55(11), which guarantees the fair opportunity to Ghanaians to present their programmes to the public through equal access to the state-owned media,” the statement said.



The group mentioned the reported sale of the Achimota forest, and the Agyapa deal, among others, as reasons for their planned protest.



“We believe that the conditions that precipitated the June 4th overthrow of the military Government are not only present today but have actually gotten worse. Today, the 4th Republic has been taken over by thieves. Rather than prevent the plunder of the treasure through the law, they themselves plunder the state and use the law and police violence to shield themselves from accountability.



“There is no rot in every institution, and those who speak up against wrong are now victimized and abused French Economist, Journalist &Statesman Frederic Bastiat- once wrote that “Sometimes the law defends plunder and participates in it. Sometimes the law places the whole apparatus of judges, police, prisons and soldiers at the service of the plunderers, and treats the victim – when he defends himself – as a criminal,” their statement added.



EFL is no longer part of #FixTheCountry conveners – Ernesto Yeboah



But there was a much earlier instance where someone in leadership in the group had publicly disassociated himself from certain actions taken by the group.



Ernesto Yeboah, who is the Founder and Leader of the Economic Fighters League (EFL), told a press conference on Monday, December 12, 2021, that his group had decided to withdraw from the #FixTheCountry group.



He described it as a painful but necessary decision.



He explained that the EFL had joined the #FixTheCountry based on their conviction and desire to see a change in the society but unfortunately, they no longer believed that the aim was being pursued, and that the focus of the group had been lost.



According to him, the fix the country platform no longer offers an honest and credible mobilization vehicle.



Ernesto Yeboah noted that the selfish interest of some leaders of the #FixTheCountry was driving the movement for partisan forces who operated in the backgrounds.



He stressed that EFL is no longer part of #FixTheCountry conveners.



As it stands now, there has been widespread bashing of the group for the recent letter that sought to promote a violent street protest with the use of weapons.



The Ghana Police Service has also secured an injunction from the courts to restrain the group from going ahead with its demonstrations, thereby bringing that particular action to an abrupt halt.



It is worth mentioning also that Captain Smart has since stated that he no longer wants to be associated with the group.