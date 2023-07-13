Two times Bugri Naabu has allegedly been caught on leaked tapes

Politics of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The recently leaked tape in which voices of two persons believed one to be that of the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, and a Commissioner of Police (COP) plotting the removal of the Inspector General (IGP) of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has sparked previous incidents.



In 2015, a tape suspected to be the voice of Bugri Naabu claimed the younger brother of the president of Ghana, Ibrahim Mahama has bribed the then National Chairman and the General Secretary with an amount of GHC200,000



The said tape also captured the former Regional Chairman saying both bodyguards and drivers of Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyepong were both with the National Security. He also claimed that both are card-bearing members of the ruling NDC.



The bribe was to enable the two top NPP men to campaign during their internal contest last year which saw them emerge winners.



The tape also disclosed that Afoko, Kwabena Agyepong, and Sammy Crabbe were not to be trusted and for that matter, they were going to be sidelined in the 2016 elections. He went further to state that, he (Daniel Bugri Naabu) Freddie Blay the then First Vice, the party’s running mate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Akufo-Addo, the then Nasara Coordinator Abdulai Kamldeen, Sammi Awuku, John Boadu the then National Organizer, the other 9 regional chairmen and some selected NPP parliamentarians would be the core of the 2016 campaign without the involvement of Afoko and Kwabena Agyepong.



He revealed that the above met at a secret location and took decisions on behalf of the party which subsequently imposed on the national executives.



In the said tape, Bugri Naabu again is captured as saying’’ Neither Paul Afoko nor Kwabena Agypong are interested in Naa Akufo-Addo becoming president of Ghana.

Bugri Naabu when confronted with the tape claimed it was not his voice and that he “sees this as a calculated attempt to sow seeds of discord between him and the leadership of the party and to tarnish his hard-won reputation.”

Plot to remove Dr. George Akuffo Dampare 2023



On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, another secret tape containing the voice of the NPP Council Elder was played on Accra-based Starr Fm where he was having a discussion with an unnamed senior police officer.



“This IGP is not correct, he won’t help us. Alhaji you have done politics, you know elections are not just… elections, sometimes mafia work is inside… and this man sitting down up there will not help our party to do anything,” the supposed Senior Police officer added.



The other believed to be Bugri Naabu corroborates his statement by responding “[it’s] not just sometimes, mafia work is inside. As for elections mafia work is involved.”



On the just-ended Assin North by-election, he said “I will talk to the chairman and the General Secretary myself… they should stay in the headquarters. They will go and see our plans and work to destroy them”