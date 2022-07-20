Two teachers rape, assault 2 female students during birthday bash

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Two tutors of the Asankragwa Senior High School have been remanded for alleged rape and indecent assault, involving two teenage female students of their school.



Ernest Donkor, 28, and Augustine Swanzy Oduro, 34, are each facing the above charges, a report by The Chronicle has said.



According to the report, a complaint lodged with the police by the assistant headmaster of the school, Daniel Quayson, led to the arrest of the two teachers.



The details of the case said that on July 14, 2022, the two tutors took two female students away from the school, bought them dresses and asked them to join them at the birthday party held for one of them.



This was during the period when the Amenfi West Municipal Inter-Schools Competition was being held at the Asankragwa SHS.



Adomako Kwadwo, the prosecuting officer, told a court presided over by His Worship Augustine Fiifi Donful that, about 2pm of the same day, Ernest and Augustine took the female students to a hotel at Wassa-Dunkwa and bought them soft drinks.



“Ernest Donkor (suspect) then took one of the victims to one of the hotel rooms to have a conversation with her. Suspect Augustine Swanzy Oduro also took the other victim to another room under the same guise,” the report stated.



It continued that while in the room with Ernest Donkor, the 16-year-old student with him, excused herself for a brief moment to use the washroom, leaving behind her drink.



Unbeknownst to her, the drink had been drugged and when she took it, she passed out, only to wake up to notice blood stains between her thighs.



On Augustine’s part, the prosecutor told the court, he only managed to indecently touch his victim’s breasts and buttocks before she managed to run out of the room.



“The two suspects later brought the victims back to campus. On their way to the campus, suspect Ernest Donkor promised to buy an iPhone 7 plus, pizza and food for his victim and warned her not to tell anyone about what had happened,” the report added.



The two victims however ignored the warning and reported the matter to their assistant headmaster.



The two tutors were arrested on July 15, 2022, and are currently helping the police with their investigations. Meanwhile, Ernest Donkor has been charged with rape.



