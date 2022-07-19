Two teachers of Asankrangwa SHS remanded for rape and assault

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Two male teachers of the Asankrangwa Senior High School, in the Western Region, Ernest Donkor and Augustine Swanzy Oduro have been remanded into custody by the District Magistrate Court for allegedly raping and assaulting 2 female first-year students of the school.



Mr. Donkor, a Physics teacher has been charged with rape while Mr. Oduro, a History teacher has been charged with indecent assault.



The victims, whose names have been withheld, are however aged 15 and 16.



The incident was reported to the Police by the Assistant Headmaster of the school, Daniel Quayson Junior.



The two suspects are alleged to have taken the two girls out to buy them new dresses to wear for the birthday celebration of one of the victims, during the Inter-Schools competition held at the Asankrangwa SHS on Thursday, 14 July 2022.



The suspects then booked a hotel at Wassa Dunkwa, near Asankrangwa, where they took the girls around 2 pm on that day and bought them, Malta Guinness.



The Physics teacher took the 16-year-old girl to a room while the History teacher took the 15-year-old girl to a separate room to have a conversation.



During the conversation, the 16-year-old girl excused herself to use the washroom leaving behind her Malta Guinness.



When she returned from the washroom and finished her drink, she became dizzy and fell unconscious.



The 16-year-old girl later regained consciousness, only to find herself naked with blood stains in between her thighs.



Also, the History teacher while in the other hotel room with the 15-year-old girl touched her buttocks and fondled her breasts.



The girl managed to escape from the room.



The 2 teachers, who promised to get both girls pizza, food, and an iPhone 7plus later took the girls back to school and warned them not to mention the incident to anyone.



The victims, however, reported the incident to the Assistant Headmaster in the evening.



The incident was then reported to the Asankrangwa Police who issued a medical form for the 16-year-old to be examined medically.



The 2 suspects were then arrested and arraigned.



The case has since been adjourned to Wednesday, July 20, 2022.