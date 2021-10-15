Two suspects in Feyiase driver's murder case set free by court

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Two suspects, out of the three who were arrested in connection with the murder of a Bolt driver at Feyiase have been set free by the Kuntenase District Court.



The two are Anthony Sekum, 22-year-old and Richard Addai, a 35-year-old traditional priest and labourer.



Police Prosecutor, DSP Eric Akwaboah, giving reasons to this reporter stated that the court had no proof against the two who were respectively second and third accused persons after series of investigations. This led to the release of the two.



"The court has released the two suspects from police custody on grounds of 'no proof'," said DSP Eric Akwaboah.



Rashid Ibrahim, the first suspect, is still in police custody.



Background



Israel Adjei Manu, a Bolt driver who doubles as a headteacher was sadly beheaded at Feyiase Akoyem in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region.



The sad incident happened on Sunday, July 4, 2021.



His decapitated head was discovered metres away from where the body had been dumped by his murderer(s).