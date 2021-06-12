Two suspected kidnappers arrested at Abeka Lapaz

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Ghana Police Service has arrested two suspects at Abeka Lapaz for kidnapping



• The suspects kept making demands from the victim’s sister



• The two were arrested at their hideout after the victim’s sister called the police



Two suspects, Abdula Saeed and Kudjo Akorlor have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service following an allegation levelled against them for kidnapping.



The police made the arrest after a sister of the victim filed a complaint. They were arrested in their hideout at Abeka Lapaz in Accra.



According to the police, the two suspects had earlier demanded GH¢1,000 from the victim’s sister through a mobile money transfer and still demanded more money after the initial transfer had been made. The complainant however insisted they release the victim before she would make the second payment.



The suspects insisted that they would only release the victim on the condition that the money is sent.



The police then made a move to arrest the suspects after they made a second demand for money.



Meanwhile, kidnapping keeps rising in the country over the years and it seems to be the major trick robbers are using to make money in the country.



