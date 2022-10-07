Two spiritual leaders pray for Dr. Bawumia to mark his 59th birthday

Politics of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: Kojo Baffour, Contributor

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has celebrated his 59h birthday celebrations with prayers from two spiritual leaders.



Earlier today, the two spiritual leaders joined the vice president to celebrate his birthday with him at his official residence at Cantonments, in Accra.



The National Chief Imam, His Eminence Dr. Sheihk Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, prayed the Islamic prayers for the vice president for divine grace, favour, wisdom and protection so that he can continue to serve the good people of Ghana.



Prophet Nakoa Jamson Ansah of Isreal King of Jews Church also said the Christian part of the prayers for the vice president.



Speaking at the closed-door meeting with the spiritual leaders, Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia said that it was a great honour and privilege to have marked his 59th birthday anniversary by having prayers from the two great spiritual leaders.



Later in the day, the vice president will organise a small party with some cured lepers at his official residence in Accra where he will fete them with food and drinks.



He will be joined by Reverend Father Andrew Campbell of the Lepers Aid, and some friends of the Bawumia family.