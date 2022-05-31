Two siblings allegedly killed by a speeding vehicle

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Two siblings were on Sunday, May 29, 2022, crushed to death by a speeding vehicle after the driver lost control at Ejisu-Besease on Sunday morning.



The victims, Hamidu Mohammed, aged 62, and Masawudu Nalko, aged 40, died shortly after arriving at the Ejisu Government Hospital, Rainbowradioonline.com has gathered.





One other person, Abdul Rahman Mohammed, aged 50, sustained severe injuries and was sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.





According to an account by some eyewitnesses, the car, a Honda CR-V vehicle with registration number AS 2221-22, was allegedly being driven by one Justice Adjoyi, aged 33, and heading towards Konongo-Ejisu when the incident occurred.





