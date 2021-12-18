Two sentenced to five years each for stealing 

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced two persons to five years imprisonment each, in hard labour for stealing.



Wahabu Razak and Emmanuel Amoateng pleaded guilty to conspiracy, unlawful entry, causing damage as well as stealing.



They were convicted on their own plea accordingly.



Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori told the Court presided over by Mr Mark Tair-imarah Diboro that the complainant, Vincent Mensah Gyasi, is a driver residing at Santasi and a caretaker of one Vanessa Kwarteng's uncompleted building at Nkoransah near Trade.



Razark and Amoateng alias Owura are both scrap dealers residing at Dagomba Line and Kyckyewere Appetite respectively.



He said on November 24, 2021, at about 0420 hours the convicts were apprehended at Santasi by Suntreso Police for possessing some electrical cables together with one Havells switch device and two changeovers.



The prosecution said the suspects led the Police to the complainant's building at Nkoransah, where it was detected that the cables were stolen from Madam Vanessa Kwarteng's house.



Detective Chief Inspector Ofori said the convicts were handed over to Trade Police for investigations.



He said during the investigation the two led Police to where they stole the electrical cables and an inspection revealed that they had caused damage to a Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling value not yet known, before stealing the electrical cables valued at GHS12,770.



Mr Ofori said however that, the Havells switch and two changeovers which were in their possession did not belong to the complainant.



Meanwhile, efforts are being made to trace the owner.



He said after investigation they were charged with the offence