Two scrap dealers arrested with two minors tied in a sack

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Two people believed to be scrap dealers have been busted by the Youth of Anyinase and Asiwa in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti region over the alleged kidnapping of two minors.



The suspects who are currently in the custody of the Police allegedly tied the two minors in a sack.



They were caught by the youth in the area following their suspicious behavior and after the sack was opened, it was discovered that they had kept the two minors in the sack.



But for the intervention of the Police, the angry youth would have attacked and lynched the suspects.



One of the angry youth, Agyare Thomas told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the suspects are known scrap dealers in the area hence it is strange that they have engaged in this illegality.



He said the death of the minors has also shocked the residents in the area and the residents have asked the Police to investigate the matter and deal with the suspects.