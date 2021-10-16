Two robbery suspects jailed 12 years

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The two robbed a victim of three iPhones, GHC350 among others



• Suspects were arrested on October 11



• Two others arrested in Northern Region for kidnapping



Two persons have been handed a 12-year jail term for robbing a victim at gunpoint.



The Ghana Police Service in a statement on their Facebook page sighted by GhanaWeb said, Sameed Issa and Ivor Constance Kwahie were arrested on October 11, 2021, after they attacked their victim and robbed him of three iPhones, a wristwatch, a car key and an amount of GHC350.



The two after going through trial were found guilty and have been handed a 12-year jail term by the Fiapre Circuit Court in the Bono Region.



In the same statement, the police said they arrested two other persons in connection with the alleged kidnap of a 38-year-old man at Dakpen in the Northern Region.



The suspects Inusah Abdulai and Amadu Ahmed were arrested by the police after members of the community rescued the victim from captivity.



“In a related development, on Thursday, October 14, unknown men allegedly kidnapped one Tahidu Adam aged 38 at Dakpen in the Northern Region. The victim was later rescued by the community members who also led the Police to arrest two suspects - Inusah Abdulai and Amadu Ahmed. One locally made Pistol and five live AAA cartridges were retrieved from them,” the police statement said.



While stressing the importance of police-community partnership, the police service commended the people of Fiapre and Dakpen for their collaborative efforts in battling crime.



The police also commended the respective Regional Police Commanders as well as their personnel for working to ensure the maintenance of peace and security.



“We also commend the two Regional Police Commanders and their personnel for deepening Police-community partnership in ensuring that peace and security are maintained in their jurisdictions.



“A solid Police-Community partnership is critical for effective policing. We, therefore, urge other communities to support the Police to bring the activities of criminals to a halt for safer and peaceful communities,” the statement said.







