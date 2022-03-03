Two robbers shot, two others on the run – Police

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

On 2nd March 2022, the Ashanti Regional Police Anti-Robbery Squad during an intelligence-led operation, engaged a group of five robbers who had blocked the road from Abodom – Koniyaw, near Bekwai with wooden logs to rob some market women.



The Police announced this in a statement on Wednesday, March 2.



The statement said “Residents of the surrounding communities and medical facilities have been asked to be on the lookout for the suspicious person and inform the Police for further actions.”



