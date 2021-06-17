Two robbers arrested at Dansoman for motorbike snatching

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The suspects are said to have snatched a motorbike after attacking its rider with a machete



• They are said to have been spotted in the same neighbourhood days later riding the same bike



• The suspects were subsequently picked up by a police patrol team in the area





The Ghana Police Service has arrested two persons at Dansoman for motorbike snatching.



In a Police statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the suspects identified as Mawuli Amegbo and Sulley Mohammed reportedly snatched a motorbike with registration number M-12-GW-490 from its rider at Tungu Children's Park on June 13, 2021, when they attacked the victim with machetes.



According to the Police statement, the suspects were spotted by the victim riding the same motorbike on June 15, 2021; after which an alarm was raised leading to their arrest by a nearby police patrol team.



“A search conducted on the suspects led to the retrieval of a machete, which together with the motorbike are with the Police. Two accomplices of the suspects are at large but are being pursued by the Police, while the suspects are in police custody being processed for Court,” the police statement read.



In a related development, GhanaWeb has come across a video of the moment the two suspects were apprehended by some members of the Dansoman community before being handed over to the police.



In the video, the two suspects are seen receiving merciless beatings from a mob. The two, besides being persistently kicked and booted by the mob, were hit with various items.



