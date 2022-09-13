Two remanded over 86 sacks of narcotic drugs

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Circuit Court in Accra has remanded two persons who have been arrested for possessing 86 sacks of narcotics drugs (marijuana).



The two, Rashid Adamu, a truck conductor, and Kwaku Amedo, a truck loader were charged with two offenses.



They have pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit possessing narcotics drugs and unlawful possession of narcotics drugs.



The court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Rosemary Baah Torsu remanded them to re-appear on September 26, 2022.



A third accused person said to be Kwaku Isaac is at large.



According to EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah, the exhibits are now going to be sent to the crime lab for analytical examination.



Brief facts



The brief facts of the case as narrated to the Court by Chief Inspector Amoah Richard were that, accused Rashid Adamu is a truck conductor and resides in Aflao while Kwaku Amedo is a truck loader and resides in Aflao.



He said, on September 8, 2022, at about 1800 hours, the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) acting on Intelligence that a group of individuals is engaged in the enterprise of transporting and trading in substances suspected to be narcotic drugs in the Ketu South Municipality.



Chief Inspector Amoah said, personnel of NIB subsequently proceeded to Denu and arrested the said accused persons hidden in the “man diesel” vehicle with registration number AE556-12.



The vehicle he said was loaded with 86 sacks of compressed parcels suspected to be Indian hemp at Denu Market.



According to the prosecutor, during interrogation, the two accused persons mentioned one Kweku Isaac as the owner of the said substance who contracted them to offload same.



The said owner the prosecutor said, bolted with the driver during their arrest and that, “exhibits to wit ‘man diesel’ truck with the registration number AE-556-12 is impounded whilst the 86- sacks of the said substance are in the custody of the Bureau for further forensic examination.



The prosecutor told the court that, the accused persons were cautioned accordingly with the offence and brought before this honorable court.



Chief Inspector Amoah said efforts are underway to arrest the other accomplices as investigations continue.