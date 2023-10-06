Two remanded for allegedly defrauding Cameroonian of GH¢683,000

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: GNA

Two persons who allegedly collected 71,500,000 CFA (GHC 683,000) from a businessman under the pretext of supplying him with foreign cosmetics but failed, have been remanded.



Appearing before an Accra Circuit Court, Solomon Ababio Adjeman , a 43-year-old Marketing Officer, and Cherry Addai aka Konadu, a 32-year-old businesswoman, were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretences.



The two accused persons have pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah.



The court turned down a bail application by counsel for the accused persons.



Prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Maxwell Oppong opposed the grant of bail, saying the case was still under investigations.



The matter has been adjourned to October 11, 2023.



Prosecution’s case is that the complainant, Toh Mah Epse Chis is a businessman and an employee of Cameroon branch of Empomart Company Limited.



In November 2021, Prosecution said, the accused persons approached a witness in the case to advertise some cosmetic products for them.



Prosecution said Michael Kwabena Yeboah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Empomart Company Ghana Limited, agreed and used his company online platform to advertise some products for a fee of 10 per cent of proceeds that the accused persons would realise from the sales of the products.



It said the complainant expressed interest in the products and paid 71,500,000CFA equivalent to (GH¢ 683,000) to the accused persons through one Ibrahim and a witness in the case.



Prosecution said the accused persons failed to supply the products and to avert prosecution, they sent a sample of the products to the complainant in Cameroon that that they were various products to be advertised for them.



The Prosecutor told the court that when the complainant received the package, the accused persons then called to inform him that the said items were part of the supply he earlier on requested and made part payment for.



It said after several unsuccessful attempts by the complainant to receive the products he had requested for, he (complainant) came to Ghana and the accused persons were asked to refund the money.



Prosecution said the accused persons agreed to refund the money, but they failed.



The complainant reported the matter to the Police and the accused persons were arrested on April 4, 2023.



Prosecution said investigation revealed that the accused persons had no certification to trade in the cosmetic products they wanted to sell. As a result of that, they were unable to supply the products.



It said further investigations also revealed that Cherry, the second accused person’s, company known as Cheery Brenchez Company Limited, was not registered per the records at the Registrar General’s Department.