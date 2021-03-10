Regional News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Two pub owners fined for 'strip nigh', six others closed

They were granted police inquiry bail and to produce the license covering the pub

The Begoro Magistrate Court in Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region presided over by His Worship Kwadwo Frimpong Manso has convicted two pub operators to a total fine of GHC3,520 for organizing a “Strip dancing night" in violation of Covid-19 restrictions.



The convicts – Alberta Abrokwa and Selina Dede would serve six (6) months imprisonment each in default.



According to the prosecutor, the convicts – Alberta Abrokwa and Selina Dede are both residents of Apebourso a suburb of Begoro. They are co-owners of “Area Code Pub” located at Begoro.



The complainant in the case is the Begoro district police commander – ASP Mr. Aboagye Duffour.



According to the prosecution office, the District Police Commander, on March 5, 2021, anticipated violation of the covid-19 restrictions therefore engaged all pub and drinking spot owners within Begoro Township in a meeting and cautioned them to comply with the Covid-19 restrictions and safety protocols during the Independence day and the subsequent holiday on Monday, March 8, 2021, by desisting from holding mass gatherings among others.



However, on March 6, 2021, about 9:30 pm, the Police Commander said he received information that the operators of ‘Area Code Pub’ have organized an event dubbed ‘strip dancing night’ which some local artiste were billed to perform to a large number of patrons who had gathered drinking and making merry contrary of the Covid-19 restriction imposed by the President.



On March 8, 2021, the owners were invited by the police to assist investigation which in their caution statement Alberta Abrokwa said she was the owner of the pub that Selina Dede visits to assist her.



According to the Police Commander, the convicts submitted two licenses of which one bearing the name of Selina Dede issued on 6-12-19 to expire on 31-12-20 with license no 108957 and another which also bore the name of Alberta Abrokwa issued on 12-2-2021 to expire on 31-12-2021.



Police, however, became suspicious of the second license, therefore, contacted the head of revenue of Fanteakwa North District Assembly Mr. Emahi Mohammed a witness in this case for clarification.



Investigation revealed that on March 8, 2021, having been granted bail, they contacted the head of Fanteakwa North District revenue officer to change the name on the license from Selina Dede into Alberta Abrokwa’s name with the pretense of changing ownership.



After the changes were effected, Selina Dede changed the expiry date from March 8, 2021 to December 2, 2021.



Selina Dede admitted the offense when interrogated by Police.



They were charged and put before Begoro District Court on March 10, 2021.



They pleaded guilty to offence of breaching Covid-19 protocols and were convicted on their own plea to a fine of GHC1,400 each on the first count in default serve 6 months imprisonment.



Selina Dede was additionally convicted to a fine of GHC720 on offense of forgery.