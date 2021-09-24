Two primary six pupils drown at Tutuka

General News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Two primary six pupils of the Ahafo Kenyasi No.2 R/C Basic school have drowned after diving into the Newmont dam in Ahafo Tutuka.



The pupils have been identified as 13-year-old David Opoku and 14-year-old Thomas Opoku.



It remains unclear their reason for visiting the dam.



Okyeame of Ahafo Tutuka, Nana Yaw Ofori giving details of the development on Nimdee Fm said the council arranged for divers and swimmers to rush to the rescue of the children after they were notified of the drowning.



He added that when they got to the scene, there was no sign of the two boys and the efforts of the five divers seemed futile.



It took the pouring of libation for the divers to reach the middle course, where one of the boys were discovered.



The second body was also found shortly after that.



However, both were already dead before help arrived, and with police assistance, the bodies were deposited to the Saint Elizabeth Hospital morgue.