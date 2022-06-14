Two policemen promoted for arresting colleague possessing ‘wee’

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The police administration has promoted two of its officers for effecting the arrest of another officer carrying 84 parcels of compressed dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.



The two officers promoted are Inspector Azumah Komla Justice and Lance Corporal Felix Diameh.



“The Police Administration has promoted two officers, Inspector Azumah Komla Justice and No. 52543 G/L/CPL Felix Diameh for their role in effecting the arrest of No. 45638 G/Sgt Lotsu Agbeko, a police officer stationed at the Formed Police Unit (FPU) in Accra,” a statement from the Ghana Police Service said.



Sergeant Lotsu Agbeko, 36, the police officer was said to be travelling to the Volta Region in his personal Toyota Corolla but failed to heed to a signal to stop when he got to the Have police barrier.



His failure to heed to the signal resulted in a hot chase by the personnel manning the barrier.



Unfortunately for him, he was involved in an accident in the process and had a fracture on his left hand. He was then rushed to the nearby health facility.



It was after inspection of his vehicle that 84 parcels of substances suspected to be Indian hemp were found compressed in the boot.

He is said to be responding to treatment.



“The above police officer was transporting the suspected Indian hemp from Have direction and failed to stop at Have police barrier when signalled by personnel on duty to do so. He attempted to escape but was given a hot chase by the personnel. On reaching a section of the road on Kpeve Mountain, he was involved in an accident and had a fracture on his left hand. 84 parcels of compressed dried leaves [were] found in his car boot,” the Police statement added.



The Police noted that the officer "was arrested and sent to the hospital for treatment. He has since been transferred to the Police Hospital for further medical attention where he is under guard."



Read below the full statement from the Police





