Two policemen interdicted over death of suspect in custody

Two police officers have been interdicted amid a probe into circumstances surrounding the death of a suspect in detention.



Sergeant Isaac Amponsah Broni and Constable Solomon Yeboah were at post on August 4, 2022, at the Abrafo-Kokoben Police Station in the Ashanti Region when the incident took place.



A Police statement said the deceased was arrested on August 4, 2022, but fell ill while in custody and subsequently died at the hospital where he had been rushed for medical attention. "The mortals remain have since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital for autopsy.



“The Inspector-General of Police has also spoken with the bereaved family and assured them of a thorough investigation into the matter,” the statement read in part.



Meanwhile, the Regional Police Commander, during a visit to the family of the deceased urged them to remain calm as investigations continue.



Members of the Abrafo-Kokoben and Tabre communities have also been tasked to trust the police to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and for justice to be served.



