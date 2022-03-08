Two policemen among suspects of bullion van robbery attacks - Statement

General News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: GNA

Two policemen are among suspects involved in the multiple bullion van robberies recorded in the Greater Accra area, the Ghana Police Service has said.



A statement signed by Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director, Public Affairs of the Service, and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the Police had made a major breakthrough in the investigations into the robberies after several months of painstaking intelligence-led operations at the highest level.



The statement said the robberies occurred at Kingsway in February 2021; Baatsona (Spintex) in March 2021; Jamestown (Adedemkpo) in June 2021 and an attempted robbery at North Kaneshie (Industrial Area) in February 2022.



It said investigations were still ongoing and soon, they would bring all culpable people to face justice.



The statement said the public would be given further details as soon as it was possible to do so without compromising the ongoing investigation.



It assured the public that the Service would continue to work hard to rid the country of criminal activities that disrupted the peace and stability of the nation.



The statement, therefore, called on all to support them in that endeavour.