Two police officers shot dead in Sekyere Afram Plains

It is uncertain what led to the killing of the officers, the Ashanti Regional Police command said. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=151125813973067" > <img src="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537626303&cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=151125813973067" border="0" alt=""></a>

Two police officers have been shot dead at Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region, Myjoyonline.com can confirm.



The Regional Police Command has confirmed the news to Joy News but is uncertain what led to the killing of the two officers.



This comes after three army officers and a police officer were shot by nomadic herdsmen on Monday, after they reportedly responded to a distress call from a woman whose farm had been invaded by cattle.



The critically wounded officers except for their commander, are receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



The district shares borders with both the Brong Ahafo and Eastern regions at Anyinofi, near Atebubu, and Sempoa respectively, has a population of over 36,000 inhabitants.



It has the largest landmark in the southern sector of the country and tagged the fifth largest district in the country.



