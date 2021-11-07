Two persons mistakenly shot at installation of chief

General News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Two individuals have sustained gunshot wounds after a man mistakenly shot into a crowd.



The incident occurred during the installation ceremony of the Akyempim Hene of Suhum, Nana Ohene Fianko.



The victims wee rushed to the Suhum government hospital for treatment.



The two sustained in the head and the ceremony was halted. The person who fired the shot has been arrested by the police.