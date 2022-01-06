Two people drown in Black Volta

Regional News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Two people have reportedly drowned in the Black Volta after the boat they were travelling in, caught fire.



The two were among the 14 passengers who were crossing the lake from Bongase to Asuogya in the Banda District of the Bono Region.



According to GNA, the police situational report indicated that the incident happened around 1600 hours of January 3,2022.



The report revealed that the two, a male and a young lady got drowned in an attempt to swim during the fire outbreak on the boat whose outboard motor caught fire while in motion.



In an attempt to escape from the fire, some passengers jumped into the lake.



However, after the fire was put off, the two persons could not be traced or rescued.



According to GNA, a team of Navy personnel, stationed at Jama in the Savannah Region, were on a search mission on the lake.



