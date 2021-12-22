Two people die of coronavirus in Dormaa East District

Health News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: GNA

Two COVID-19 patients have died in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region, Mr Obed Asare, the District Disease Control Officer has confirmed.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wamfie, the district capital, Mr Asare said one of them died before sample results confirmed the disease, and advised the people to take the COVID-19 vaccine and obey the health safety protocols as well.



He said so far 35,763 people had been vaccinated with 20,631 of them have taken their first dose, saying the district had targeted to vaccinate 44,787 people, 63 percent of the district population.



When the GNA visited the office of the District Directorate of Health where the mass vaccination was going on around 1300 hours on Tuesday, health officials had vaccinated about 70 people.



Scores of people were sighted waiting patiently in queues to be vaccinated.



Mr Asare said the directorate had set up a mobile team of health personnel going around lorry stations and other public places including Senior High Schools in the district to vaccinate people to achieve the set target.



He said the district COVID-19 case count stood at 87, saying since March 2020, a total of 1,071 suspected blood samples had been sent for testing at the Kintampo Health Research Centre.



He said some confirmed cases included nurses and teachers, saying 360 health workers in the district had taken their second dose to protect them.



Mr Asare said people’s response to taking the jab in the district was encouraging, saying many of the people were potential who intended to obtain the vaccination cards to make it easier for them to travel outside.



