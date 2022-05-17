Two other drivers arrested with Barker-Vormawor pleaded guilty to reckless, inconsiderate driving

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

#FixTheCountry campaigner Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested Tuesday morning at East Legon under Bridge for inconsiderate and reckless driving.



He was arrested together with other drivers who pleaded guilty when they were put before the Madina Magistrate court. They were fined GHc300 each.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor who was driving a Toyota Duat vehicle refused to plead guilty and was granted bail in the sum of GHc30,000 with two sureties.



The road exercise by the police is part of a campaign to rid the roads of indiscipline and reckless driving.



Other high-profile personalities who have been arrested as part of the exercise included Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, former Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta-Akyea, and former Energy Minister, Emmanuel Kofi Buah.



Starr News sources say the exercise is being done without recourse to personalities or status.



