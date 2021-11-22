Two murder suspects, convicted armed robber break jail

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Three prisoners, including two murder suspects and a convicted armed robber, have broken jail at Dabala Police Station in the Sagakope District of the Volta Region, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.



The Dabala Station Officer, Chef Inspector Samuel Afari, who confirmed the incident, revealed that he visited the charge office and was informed by the night counter NCO one Jerry John Kukubor that all the inmates in the cell, including Yakubu Abdullah, a 24-year-old man who had been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment and whose sample was taken awaiting results before he begins his jail term and two remand prisoners, Mawuli Azumah and Sena Torme who were also remanded for the offence of murder respectively escaped from the cell.



According to him, their escape was aided after they broke a cement concrete used to block a wooden door with iron metals at the side of the cell.



During an inspection in the cell, the concrete cement and the iron metal were seen on the toilet.



The policeman on duty at the time of their escape has been given a fortnight to recapture the suspects or face disciplinary action by the police administration.