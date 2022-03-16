Two more years under Akufo-Addo 'makes no democratic sense' – Kpessa-Whyte

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fuel prices expected to go up again



Government courts support for E-levy



Kpessa-Whyte slams government over hardship



A senior research fellow in History and Politics at the Institute of African Studies of the University of Ghana, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte has advocated for the truncation of the tenure of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the Akufo-Addo-led administration is helpless and clueless in the management of the economy.



He said, in a tweet, that it makes no democratic sense to wait for an additional two years for elections in order to change the government.



To this end, Mr. Kpessa-Whyte has opined that the Constitution should allow a recall provision to end incompetence early.



“The government in Ghana appears helpless and clueless in the face of what is clearly a looming economic meltdown.



“The pain of living in this mess for two more years before elections makes no democratic sense. We need a RECALL provision in our constitution to end incompetence early,” he tweeted.



The economy in recent times has witnessed a downward spiral.



Many economists have cited the depreciating Cedi, increase in fuel prices and general cost of living as pointers to this claim.



Analysts have asked the government to seek an IMF bailout programme however government has shot down the proposal banking it hopes on E-levy.



Opposition National Democratic Congress has also been on the neck of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to speak on the economy.



They have accused him of abandoning his ‘economic messiah’ status ahead of the 2016 general election to becoming an IT expert.