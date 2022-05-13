Two more branches of Marwako closed down

General News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Abelemkpe, La Marwako branches shut down over food poisoning allegations



We have taken samples from victims for testing – FDA



Marwako takes responsibility for food poisoning of customers



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has stated that it has closed two more branches of the Marwako Restaurant in addition to the East Legon branch.



It said that the two branches closed are the Abelemkpe branch, which was closed in collaboration with the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, and the La branch.



In a press statement issued by its Chief Executive Officer, Delese Mimi Darko, the FDA added that the two were branches closed as part of the ongoing. investigations on the suspected food poisoning incidence.



“The FDA, in collaboration with the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, has suspended all activities of the Abelemkpe branch of Marwarko restaurant in addition to the East Legon branch as part of the ongoing investigations on the suspected food poisoning incidence. The La branch of Marwarko has also been closed,” portions of the statement read.



The authority also said that it has visited the victims and taken the necessary sample for testing.



“As part of its investigations, the Authority has also visited Yeboah and Del hospitals, both in East Legon, for more information on the reported cases of the suspected food poisoning. The Authority's Centre for Laboratory Services and Research has taken relevant samples for further analysis to establish the cause of the food poisoning,” the FDA said.



The FDA closed down the East Legon branch of the Marwarko Restaurant on Thursday, May 12, following allegations of food poisoning on social media by persons who claim to have eaten there.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, May 12, 2022, the Authority said that together with other authorities, it has commenced investigations into the alleged food poisoning which has hospitalised the affected patronisers.



The popular Ghanaian food chain, Marwarko Restaurant, has come under scrutiny following accusations by several Twitter users narrating their ordeal after consuming food from the eatery.



Meanwhile, the public relations officer of the restaurant, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, has said that the company accepts responsibility for the incident which started on Saturday and Sunday, adding that it has visited some of the victims and paid their medical bills.



