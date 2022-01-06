Two men arrested for allegedly sodomising 15-year-old boy at Kumasi

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two men, Daniel Odame and Francis Arhin have been arrested by Police at Atasemanso - a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region for allegedly sodomising a 15-year-old boy.



According to a report by Citinewsroom, the suspects were arrested on December 26, 2021, at the residence of Daniel Odame following a complaint by the father of the victim.



Upon reaching the residence, the police are said to have chanced upon Daniel Odame allegedly helping Francis Arhin have an unnatural carnal knowledge with the 15-year-old.



Following their arrest, Odame was charged with defilement and aiding and abetting unnatural carnal knowledge.



Francis Arhin was however charged with having unnatural carnal knowledge.



Appearing in court on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, the Kumasi Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour, Gloria Mensah Bonsu, remanded Daniel Odame into police custody while Francis Arhin was granted a fifty thousand Ghana cedis bail with two sureties, one to be justified.