Two killed in motor accident at Gomoa Amenfi

Regional News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: GNA

Two people died instantly and two others sustained various degrees of injury in a motor accident, which occurred at Gomoa Amenfi near Winneba Junction in the Central Region.



Sergeant Maxwell Yeboah of the Effutu Municipal Police Division of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, told the Ghana News Agency that the vehicles were an articulated truck with registration number GM 6194-14, and a Hyundai Grace Van with number GS 879-12, which were involved in the accident on Friday.



He said the driver of the truck , Amadu Torfic, was driving from Apam towards Kasoa but overtook another truck at Gomoa Amenfi and veered off its lane and run over the oncoming Van in the opposite lane, killing the driver and one other person on board.



The van was from Agona Swedru heading towards Mankessim, loaded with toiletries.



The truck then knocked down another female pedestrian, Sgt. Yeboah said.



He said the injured were rushed to Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba for treatment while the bodies of Ahmed Ketu , the driver of the Van, and the passenger whose identity is yet to be known, had been deposited at the same Hospital’s mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



Later at 1820 hours, When the GNA visited the hospital, it found the pedestrian who was knocked down still on admission responding to treatment while Torfic had been discharged.