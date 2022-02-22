Two killed in 119 fires in Northern Region

Regional News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: GNA

Two persons have been killed in 119 fires recorded in the Northern Region between January and February, this year.



Assistant Divisional Officer Grade Two (ADO II) Hudu Baba, the Northern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said 58 of the fires were domestic, four, industrial, seven, vehicular, 15, commercial, five electrical and 15, bush fires.



He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the figure showed an increase over last year’s same period total of 108 fire incidents.



He said they had put in place some measures to roll back the fire cases and these include a ramp-up of the education campaign through the media and public forums to help the people to adhere to safety measures.



He underlined the need for everybody to be more careful in the handling of naked fires around this time of the year.



People should also make sure that all their electrical appliances are switched off whenever they are leaving home.