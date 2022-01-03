Two killed as New Year party turns bloody in Mamprugu

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two persons died in a brawl that ensued at a New Year party in the Mamprugu Moaduri district of the North East Region.



According to a report by Joy News, an argument fueled by alcohol intake turned violent during the said party between persons from the Yagaba and Kubori area.



Police confirmed that a young man from Yagaba was stabbed to death in the melee.



His death was retaliated by the killing of a resident of a different community called Sakpala.



Security in the area has since been intensified to prevent further reprisal attacks with police investigations underway in the three communities.



According to the report, one of the bodies has already been buried and is expected to be exhumed by the police on Monday, January 3, 2022, for autopsy.