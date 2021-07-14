Two kids fly Ghana's flag high in Cartoon Network kids climate change initiative

General News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

• Two young kids are flying the flag of Ghana high



• Partaking in a continental climate challenge for children, Dzifa and Senam Panou, are rewriting perceptions about climate change



• They are, as part of their project, picking up litter in their community



Two young Ghanaian children are flying high the flag of the country as they spearhead a campaign for children's involvement in climate change in Africa.



Dzifa and Senam Panou, as part of their project, are moving around their communities to pick up litter and save the environment from pollution, all in an effort to boost climate change.



In a statement, the Network said that, “There’s a wealth of knowledge that kids all over the continent can learn from local African change-makers, Buhle Easton and Jonathan Main from SA, and Dzifa and Senam Panou from Ghana.”



It continued that, “Widespread pollution is a concern for brother Dzifa and Senam, aged 11 and nine years old, respectively, and spurred on by the belief that it is time for humans to give back to the planet, they have taken on the responsibility to pick up litter around their neighborhood.”



The Cartoon Network Climate Champions is giving kids across Africa, between the ages of 7-12, the tools they need to take action and fight against climate change.



This brand-new multi-territory and multi-language climate change awareness initiative will cover Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



This, a statement from the Network has said, is a way of involving children in advancing education and promoting information on climate change.



"A recent survey conducted by Cartoon Network across 9 territories in the EMEA region including South Africa, indicated that 90% of kids in South African kids view climate change as important and 91% feel like they are responsible for taking care of the environment," it said.



It is the hope of the CN that through its influence, children will use this to change wrong perceptions and inspire other children, as well as adults around the continent on climate change.



“The campaign, Cartoon Network Climate Champions, sets out to inspire and invite kids to take on small challenges that can make a world of difference to the health of our planet.



“At the heart of the campaign is the website which offers kids across Africa a safe place to learn about climate change and be inspired by other young changemakers from around the world taking positive action to tackle the issue. Most importantly, the site gives kids the chance to make a difference themselves through daily challenges, designed to inspire and motivate them to make changes at home, at school, and in their local communities.



