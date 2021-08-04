Two jailed six years over electrical wiring theft

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: GNA

An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced two persons to three years imprisonment each for stealing electrical wiring worth GHC 39,920 in an uncompleted building at Ogbojo near Madina.



Karim Madenioun, a driver and Kwame Abalom Awesso, a steel bender, were charged with conspiracy, causing unlawful damage and stealing pleaded guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted them on their plea and sentenced them accordingly.



Chief Inspector E. Ayim who held the brief of Superintendent of Police Patience Mario said, the complainant, Tina Djang owns an uncompleted storey building at New Ogbojo near Madina.



Prosecution said the complainant had done electrical wiring at the various apartments of the building and on July 17, this year, a security guard on duty at the said building detected that some electrical wiring had been cut in some of the apartments.



The Prosecution said the security guard informed the complainant and surveillance was mounted where the accused were spotted sneaking into the apartments with a hacksaw and a pair of pliers.



According to the Prosecution, the security guard quickly arrested the accused and handed them over to the Police.



Mr Ayim said the convicts admitted the offence in their cautioned statement.