Two jailed 25 years each for robbery

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Nkawie Circuit Court has sentenced two friends to 25 years imprisonment each for conspiring to rob a couple at gunpoint at Abena Ntiriwaa near Adiembra in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.



Kwame Agyei, alias Pizaro, 36, and Adamu Abu, alias Rasta, 23, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.



The Court, presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, convicted the two on their own plea.



Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong, prosecuting, told the court that Agyei and Abu were farm labourers at Agogoso near Adiembra.



He said on May 31, 2021, the accused persons, who often worked on a farm near the cottage of the couple, noticed that they had sold their cocoa produce.



The two later met at the house of Abu, where they conspired to rob the couple.



On June 1, at about 1250 hours, they attacked the couple with a locally made pistol and a cutlass and managed to take away GHC1,640.00.



A report was made to the Nyinahin Police, who traced them to their hideout, upon intelligence, and arrested them.



