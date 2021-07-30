Two in court for allegedly killing ‘okada’ operative

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Ho Magistrates Court on Monday remanded into police custody two men for the alleged murder of a motorbike ‘okada’ operator.



The pleas of Bernard Benjamin Gosu, also known as Olu; a farmer, based at Adaklu-Kpatove, and Cephas Mornyuie, an Accra-based mobile money agent were not taken.



The two were said to have engaged the services of the okada operator to transport them from Mafi-Kumase in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region to nearby Adaklu-Kpatove in the Adaklu District.



However, the prosecution said that on reaching a portion of the road between Adaklu-Kpeleho and Adaklu-Avedzi the two men attacked the ‘okada’ operator, Abraham Komla Tsormana, and took his motorcycle.



Gosu and Mornyuie slashed their victim repeatedly with a cutlass in the face and back, leading to his death.



Chief Inspector Rosemina Bani, who presented the facts, said that the incident took place on June 28 at about 7:30 pm.



The court heard that the matter was reported to police by the assembly member for Adaklu-Ablornu electoral area, Mr Kwami Agbogbo.



Chief Insp Bani said that after the act, the accused fled to a community near the Aflao-Lome border, but they were later arrested.



The court presided over by Mr Akosah Agyare-Amoanpong Yaw, heard that the accused initially denied the offence, but they were later identified by someone who saw the accused negotiating with Tsormana to transport them from Mafi-Kumasi to Adaklu-Kpatove.



Chief Insp Bani said that the body of Tsormana was taken to the morgue for preservation and autopsy after the incident.



Meanwhile, the court further heard that a third person was in police custody for his alleged complicity in the case.



