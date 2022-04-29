Two held over theft of ammunition

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has convicted one person and granted another bail over the theft of ammunition from the Osu Castle in Accra, Mustapha Awudu, 22, a manual worker, admitted conspiring with Felix Ankorah, 32, unemployed, to unlawfully enter the ammunitions' room of the National Security, Osu (Osu Castle) to steal the ammunition.



Awudu was therefore convicted on his own plea but sentence was deferred till May 4, 2022.



However, Ankorah denied the offences and he was granted a GHS100,000.00 bail with two sureties.



He will also make his next appearance on May 4, 2022.





The Court presided over Madam Rosemary Torsu Baah heard that the complainants are National Security Operatives, Osu Castle Branch, Accra whilst Awudu is a manual worker and Ankorah is unemployed.



On April 6, 2022, Awudu who claimed to be an informant, went to the Accra Police Regional Command with 375 rounds of 7.62 by 39mm caliber live Ammunitions, claiming to have spotted them in the bushes behind the Osu Castle, Accra.



Prosecution said on April 20, 2022, the Regional Command received information that Awudu and Ankorah were in the process of selling quantities of rounds of 7.62 by 39mm caliber live ammunition at Kings Bar, James Town, Accra when Police proceeded to the scene and arrested them together with 750 rounds of 7.62 by 39mm caliber live Ammunitions.



Prosecution said Awudu and Ankorah admitted stealing the said ammunition from the ammunition room at the Osu Castle, by unlawfully entering through one of the windows of the Castle.



Awudu and Ankorah, Prosecution said, then took the Police to Osu Castle ‘’scene”’ and showed the rooms they stole the ammunition from and how they entered through the window.



Awudu also admitted that the ammunitions he sent to the Accra Police Regional Command on April 6, 2022, were stolen from the same place the previous day which he divided into two and sold half to witnesses in the case for GHS50.00.