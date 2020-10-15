Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Two grabbed over Mfantseman MP’s murder

Ekow Quansah Hayford, late MP for the Mfantseman Constituency

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Member of Parliament(MP), MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.



The suspects were picked up by police investigators from the Central Regional Police Command who have since last Friday been working tirelessly to apprehend the culprits of the dastardly act.



Details of the two suspects remain sketchy but sources at the Central Regional Police Command reveal that there is a hunt for other suspects in connection with the crime.



“Two persons have been arrested from their hideouts in some communities within the region and are helping police to apprehend their accomplices” our source revealed.



The Mfantseman Member of Parliament Ekow Hayford Quansah was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road while returning from a campaign trip of the area.



An eye witness who spoke to MyNewsGh.com on the incident said, “the attackers who were not masked asked us to lie down; some of us run to the bush. The gunmen immediately shot at the MP who was in his Land Cruiser at the time.



“And so after they had left we got closer to the MP who was groaning in pain as he asked for water. He was not responding to my calls when I returned with the drink,” the witness recounted.



Ekow Quansah Hayford was the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate in the Mfantseman Constituency for the impending election and a member of the seventh Parliament.





