Two friends die in a fight - Police reveal details

General News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man lynched for stabbing another to death



Man stabs friend with knife



Man's lifeless body found at the nearby Brofoyedru lorry station



Police have confirmed events that led to the death of some two friends at Kotwi near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



According to a DailyGraphic report, the police initial investigations revealed that Nana Boakye, aged about 28 and Sheriff, aged about 25 were friends who went drinking at a spot.



It is alleged that while drinking, an argument ensued between them which resulted in a fight.



Sheriff reportedly stabbed Nana Boakye with a knife during the fight, leading to his death.



This caused the mob to descend on Sheriff who was lynched.



Confirming this, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo said the police have since taken the two bodies to the morgue.

Narrating the incident, the police said “Nana Boakye's body was found at Trede while Sheriff's body was found at the nearby Brofoyedru lorry station, all near Kumasi.”



He said it was around 6pm that the incident was reported to the Trede Police District Command.