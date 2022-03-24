Two fake ECG staff nabbed in Accra

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: GNA

Two suspects who feigned to be staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and extorted money from some customers have been arrested and are in police custody.



The suspects: Richard Nii Moi and Edward Quartey, are being held at the Israel Police Station, near Sowutuom in Accra.



Mrs Mary Kpordzih, ECG Achimota District Manager, said the suspects posed as Revenue Collection and Disconnection Officers of ECG and extorted money from customers who could not show receipts of recent payment of their ECG bills.



"Their mode of operation, however, got some of the residents suspicious, which made them to demand to see their identification, which proved futile,” she said.



The District Manager said the suspects were unconvincing in their responses leading to the residents raising an alarm and reporting their activities to the District Office.



The suspects were traced and arrested, and are currently in the custody of the police for further investigations



Mrs. Kpordzih praised the vigilance of the residents and charged customers to always verify the identity of persons who visited their premises claiming to be staff of the Company.



"When in doubt, always report such suspicious persons to the nearest ECG office or to the police station,” she added.



Meanwhile, ECG recently increased its revenue collection activities, including the commissioning of a National Revenue Taskforce to clamp down on customers engaged in illegality.