Two ex-convicts sentenced for burglaries in Ketu South

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 8 April 2022

The Circuit court in Aflao presided over by His Honour Joseph Ofosu Behome on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, has sentenced accused Joseph Senahia 22, and Wisdom Agorsu Atorsu 23 convicts to 500 penalty units totaling GH¢6,000.00 each, in default spend five years in prison.



They were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit stealing and causing unlawful damage and unlawful entry.



Prosecuting the case, Chief Inspector Bob Wudha, told the court that on Monday, March 21, 2022, the two together with four others broke into a home at Denu and made away with a Haojue BF motorbike, two king-size mattresses, a 40" plasma television, glass center table, standing fan, money box containing cash sum of GH¢ 7,000.00, thermo cooler set, cooking utensils, studio headphone, a DSTV decoder and cash sum of GH¢ 11,000.



The following day, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, they again ransacked another house at Dzenunyekpodzi and stole items including mattresses, furniture set, a sewing machine, a tabletop fridge, and bags containing personal belongings.



Acting on intelligence, Police arrested suspect Joseph Senahia on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his hideout in Awakorme a suburb of Aflao and he mentioned Wisdom Agorsu Atorsu as an accomplice leading to his arrest.



The two confessed in court to committing the two burglaries together with four other accomplices currently at large. They are Kofi Kofigo also an ex-convict, David Adri alias Pinato, Musah Ahadzi, and Edem. Meanwhile, the court issued a Bench Warrant for their arrest.



Delivering his judgment, his honour Joseph Ofosu Behome remarked that he took into consideration the fact that convicts assisted the Police in recovering most of the stolen items except the Haojue motorbike and cash element of GHC 18,000.00. He further stated that convicts were before his court on similar charges.