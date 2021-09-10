Two electrocuted to death at Ahenema Kokoben in Kumasi

Regional News of Friday, 10 September 2021

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Two persons have been electrocuted at Ahenema Kokoben in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti region.



Akwasi Darko, an eyewitness who spoke to Ghanaweb said he together with the deceased persons were lifting a polytank to a housetop when the unfortunate incident happened.



He revealed that he was passing by when the foreman, Bro. Kwame (now deceased) called him to join him and others to uplift the tank.



According to him, the foreman(Bro Kwame), and one other person climbed to the top of the building whilst he and the other person stood on the ground to support the lifting.



He said a metal stick that was being used to control the polytank by the two persons on top of the building, unfortunately, touched a high tension wire which in turn electrocuted the foreman and the other person(unknown). They died instantly upon falling to the ground.



Meanwhile, assembly member for the area, Akwasi Adabor, speaking to Ghanaweb disclosed that the two deceased persons are all strangers in the area. He however revealed that the foreman was the only person who is known in the area as Bro. Kwame whiles the other person is not known at all.





Their bodies have since been taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for an autopsy and preservation according to the assembly member.