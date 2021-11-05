Two districts to benefit from Anise Health Care Foundation’s philantropic gesture

General News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Residents of Atwima Nwabiagya and Manhyia South are set to benefit from Anise Healthcare foundation a non profit organisation.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation Dr Angela Osei Mensah in an interview disclosed that her outfit has been giving arms to the needy, widows, widowers and single parents about seven years ago.



"Anise Health Care Foundation have been around for about seven years now and we have been supporting the aged, widows, widowers, single parents and the needy but brilliant students so this year I took upon myself to have a great time with the widows and widowers in two constituencies in the Ashanti Region".



According to her a buffer party will held for the widows and widowers of Atwima Nwabiagya South and Manhyia North Constituencies.



" Together with the able support from some cooperate bodies and individuals we shall put smiles on the faces of widows and widowers on the 26th December 2021 which happens to be the boxing day on the Christmas calendar".



About Anise Heath Care Foundation



Anise Health Care Foundation is non profit organisation registered with the Registrar Generals Department and it's vision and mission is to support the needy, brilliant but needy students, widows, widowers, aged and single parents.